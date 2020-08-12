IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hundreds of thousands across the Midwest remained without electricity on Tuesday after a powerful storm packing 100 mph winds battered the region a day earlier, causing widespread damage to millions of acres of crops and killing at least two people.
The storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread damage to property and crops. The storm left downed trees and power lines that blocked roadways in Chicago and its suburbs. After leaving Chicago, the most potent part of the storm system moved over north central Indiana.
In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds said early estimates indicate 10 million acres have been damaged in the nation’s top corn producing state and many grain bins were destroyed. That would be nearly a third of the roughly 31 million acres of land used for crops in the state.
The most significant damage is to the corn crop, which is in the advanced stages of development nearly a month away from the beginning of harvest.
“It’s incredibly devastating to see what’s happening to crops, and to structures all across the storm path,” Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said.
Naig said tens of millions of bushels worth of commercial grain storage and millions of bushels of on-farm grain storage had been damaged or destroyed.
In Fort Wayne, Indiana, Isabel E. Atencio died at a hospital after firefighters pulled her from debris inside her mobile home after high winds rolled it onto its side Monday night, officials said. Firefighters found the 73-year-old woman under debris inside her toppled trailer and discovered that she was clutching a 5-year-old boy believed to be her grandson, said Adam O’Connor, deputy chief of the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The boy had minor injuries.
A 63-year-old bicyclist died after he was struck by one of several large trees that fell Monday on a bike trail outside of Cedar Rapids near Ely, the Linn County sheriff’s office said. Thomas Rowland of Solon, Iowa, suffered extensive injuries and died at the scene, the office said.