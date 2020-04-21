Cornett Automotive Inc.
Cornett Automotive will be open — business as usual as it can be — during this shutdown.
We will be disinfecting all customers’ door handles, steering wheel, shifter, etc., before working on your vehicle. Those items as well as anything touched during repair will be disinfected after completion of work on your vehicle.
Please, try to arrange leaving your vehicle with us and picking it up after work is done. We will continue to service your needs as long as parts are available but we all must be patient and understanding. Call the shop at 816-233-4094 with any questions and everyone take a breath and be safe.