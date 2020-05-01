Speedys Convenience
For the safety of our customers and employees we have temporary shut down our food services and fountain beverage vending machines.
We are sanitizing everything and all employees are wearing gloves.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Speedys Convenience
For the safety of our customers and employees we have temporary shut down our food services and fountain beverage vending machines.
We are sanitizing everything and all employees are wearing gloves.
News-Press NOW has launched a new and free tool for businesses to connect with customers in isolation. To view this feature, visit newspressnow.com/open4biz. There, you can browse listings or create one if you are a business owner.