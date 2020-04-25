Open4Biz Placeholder
Open4Biz is a web tool for businesses to communicate how they're adapting to the Coronavirus pandemic.

QuickFix Kirby Co.

We our still open as a acentual business to keep your kirbys and other vacuums serviced. Sale all kirbys products as well. We our clean and safe to come to office.

