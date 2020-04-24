American Gipper
We are an essential business, as we supply nursing uniforms and supplies and we will remain open. We’re here from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. But if you can’t make it out during those hours, just call or text 816-390-0108 and we can meet you at your convenience.
The utility/delivery entrance just to the left of south side mall entrance is unlocked. Door will be left side of American Gipper painted window sign. Just come through that door to shop or pick up orders.
We will be happy to deliver your uniforms to you at your place of employment and or your home at no extra charge. We’re working closely with USPS also on these deliveries.
We also can offer curbside delivery and payment. Just call and we’ll be happy to come out to your car.
Our prayers are with all of you who are on the front line fighting this crisis. May God keep you and your family safe.