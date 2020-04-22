Hiawatha Implement
As new restrictions continue to be implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19, we are committed to helping our employees and customers stay as safe as possible during the crisis while continuing our essential operations.
It is now possible, for you the customer, to order your parts via our customer portal or over the phone and have the option for curbside pickup which limits everyone’s exposure to this virus.
If you would like to order parts via our customer portal, make sure to register for an account and we will get you set up in 30 minutes or less so you can place your orders. If you need assistance on getting set up, logging in, or using it, please call us.