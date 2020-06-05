DETROIT — For the fourth time, Nissan is recalling hundreds of thousands of midsize cars in the U.S. and Canada to fix a nagging latch problem that may allow the hood fly open while cars are moving.

The latest recall covers nearly 1.9 million Altimas and includes cars from the 2013 through 2015 model years that were recalled earlier. It’s also been expanded to the 2016 through 2018 model years.

Nissan has said previously that a coating can flake off the secondary hood latch, exposing bare metal. Over time, the metal can rust and cause the secondary latch to stay open.

If the main latch isn’t closed and the cars are driven, the secondary latch may not hold the hood down as designed, Nissan said.

The other recalls were in 2014, 2015 and 2016.