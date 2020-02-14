Newspaper chain McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK — McClatchy, the publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of other newspapers, has filed for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to pay off debt while revenue shrinks because more readers and advertisers are going online.
McClatchy said Thursday that its 30 newspapers will continue to operate normally as it reorganizes under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, helped by $50 million in financing from Encina Business Credit.
The company hopes to emerge from bankruptcy protection in a few months as a private company, with majority ownership by a hedge fund that’s currently McClatchy’s largest shareholder and debtholder, Chatham Asset Management. That would end 163 years of family control.
It’s also looking to unload its pension obligations to a federal corporation that guarantees pensions, so that employees would get the benefits they were entitled to.
McClatchy did not announce any layoffs and tried to reassure employees, saying that while “we are always looking at opportunities to improve operational efficiencies,” the Chapter 11 process is “not geared around cost take-outs.”
McClatchy’s 2006 purchase of the Knight-Ridder newspaper chain for $4.5 billion added to McClatchy’s debt and contributed to its financial woes as the industry’s decline accelerated in subsequent years.
Though financial results aren’t yet final, the company estimates that 2019 revenue fell 12.1% from the previous year, its sixth consecutive annual decline. McClatchy said its digital-only subscriptions have grown almost 50% to 200,000 over the past year.
But that growth hasn’t made up for the loss of advertising revenue that once flowed to its print newspapers.