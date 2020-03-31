Administration to release final rule on mileage rollback

FILE - This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump's is expected to mark a win in his two-year fight to gut one of the United States' single-biggest efforts against climate change, relaxing ambitious Obama-era vehicle mileage standards and raising the ceiling on damaging fossil fuel emissions for years to come.

 Damian Dovarganes

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to relax ambitious Obama-era vehicle mileage standards and raise the ceiling on fossil fuel emissions for years to come.

The Trump administration is expected to release a final rule Tuesday on mileage standards through 2026, watering down a standard that would have encouraged automakers globally to ramp up production of electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient gasoline vehicles.

The Trump administration said the looser mileage standards will allow consumers to keep buying the less fuel-efficient SUVs that U.S. drivers have favored for years. Opponents said it will undercut the effort to cut climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions, and will kill hundreds more Americans a year through dirtier air, compared to the current standards.