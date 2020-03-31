WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to relax ambitious Obama-era vehicle mileage standards and raise the ceiling on fossil fuel emissions for years to come.
The Trump administration is expected to release a final rule Tuesday on mileage standards through 2026, watering down a standard that would have encouraged automakers globally to ramp up production of electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient gasoline vehicles.
The Trump administration said the looser mileage standards will allow consumers to keep buying the less fuel-efficient SUVs that U.S. drivers have favored for years. Opponents said it will undercut the effort to cut climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions, and will kill hundreds more Americans a year through dirtier air, compared to the current standards.