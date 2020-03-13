Nervous consumers around world pull back amid viral outbreak

WASHINGTON — Buffeted by fears of the fast-spreading coronavirus, consumers in the United States and overseas are showing increasing signs of cutting back on spending in what amounts to a severe threat to economic growth.
Consumer confidence has declined in most advanced economies in the past month, surveys show, amid a drumbeat of travel disruptions, event cancellations and business closures.
Large public gatherings have become suddenly rare. U.S. movie ticket sales are down, and travel and hotel bookings have plummeted. Because consumers are the primary driver of growth in most advanced nations, any sharp drop in spending could cause those economies to slip into recession.
Even before coronavirus cases surfaced in her state, Whitney Parks, a 29-year-old resident of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was staying home with her two children whenever possible. A server at a restaurant in nearby Ann Arbor, Parks noted that business there has noticeably declined.
“A lot of people don’t really want to be out in the public right now,” she said.
Economists point to confidence among consumers and businesses — “animal spirits,” as the legendary economist John Maynard Keynes called them — as a vital ingredient for growth. People and companies must feel optimistic enough to spend, hire, expand, travel and invest.
“The line between an expanding economy and recession is crossed when investors, businesses and — most important — consumers lose faith,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said. The coronavirus “is especially corrosive on that faith and is thus a serious threat to the record-long economic expansion.”
The viral outbreak is proceeding so fast that there isn’t yet any U.S. government data that would reflect its broad impact on the economy. But there are growing signs that consumers are pulling back. Jesse Edgerton, an economist at JPMorgan Chase, said in a research note that U.S. weekly movie ticket sales and Broadway theater ticket sales have sunk about 20% since Feb. 16.
While those sectors constitute a relatively small part of the U.S. economy, Edgerton said, “we do think they may prove illustrative.”
Revenue at hotels fell 16% in the first week of March compared with earlier this year, Edgerton added, citing data from Smith Travel Research.
Naomi Goldberg, 37, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, canceled a March weekend trip to Aspen, Colorado, after she heard that some people in the ski town had been tested for the coronavirus. And to avoid crowds, she also decided not to visit a nearby museum with her wife and 6-year-old, a trip that would have cost them about $30 each.
She’s not putting all purchases on hold. A bathroom renovation will go forward. A trip to Yosemite in May is still in the works — for now.