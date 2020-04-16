ROLLA, Mo. — Eligible claimants should begin seeing their $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment payments within the next few days, depending on how long their banks hold funds, the Missouri Department of Labor said Wednesday.
The department said the FPUC program provides that those eligible for at least $1 of unemployment compensation benefits during the week will receive an additional $600 per week as a federal supplement. All who are eligible for unemployment compensation will be eligible for the $600 supplement effective with the week beginning March 29.
Payments will be made retroactively for claims filed on or after March 29. The last payable week for the $600 supplement will be the week ending July 25, 2020.
The Division of Employment Security notes that child support payments, existing nonfraud over payments and taxes, for those who have elected to have taxes withheld, will reduce both the $600 payment as well as any weekly unemployment payments.