WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices dropped in May for the third straight month as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the American economy into a recession.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that its consumer price index fell 0.1% last month after tumbling 0.8% in April and 0.4% in March. Excluding food and energy prices, which bounce around from month to month, so-called core inflation fell 0.1%, tumbling for the third consecutive month for the first time ever.
The pandemic and the quarantines meant to contain it pushed the U.S. economy into a severe recession in February, ending a record-breaking expansion that began in June 2009, a panel of economists declared Monday. Weaker demand from customers pushes prices down.
Gasoline prices dropped 3.5% in May.
Food prices rose 0.7% last month, and the price of housing rose 0.2%.