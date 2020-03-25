3M and Ford said they will work together to make more powered-air purifying-respirators for health care workers, possibly at Ford factories.
The companies are still working out the details on how they will work together in response to needs exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The protective air purifying respirators, or PAPRs, are in short supply as coronavirus spreads. The PAPR products are different from the N95 respirator masks that 3M manufacturers and for which it recently doubled production levels.
Unlike the N95 masks, which look like cloth that seals around the mouth and nose, 3M’s powered air purifying respirators use a waist-mounted, battery-powered blower that sends filtered air into a hood that helps provide respiratory protection for workers.