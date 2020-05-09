National Feeder & Stocker Cattle summary for week ending friday.
Receipts: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 182,100 83,700 29,300 295,100
Last Week: 219,200 75,500 1,300 296,000
Year Ago: 146,800 21,300 22,700 190,800.
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 higher.
Sharply higher CME Cattle Complex values mid- to late week brought the optimism back in the feeder cattle realm.
Through Thursday’s CME Close, Feeder Cattle contracts were double digits higher on the week, however, on Friday it appeared to be oversold and the contract prices were pulled back somewhat as profit-taking was happening.
There was more feeder cattle buying interest in the sales arena this week, with livestock slaughter being a little higher than last week.
Estimated slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a miniscule 452,000, 27,000 more than last week and 215,000 less than last year.
The product that is being produced by the packers is being met by the public that is ready to consume the protein.
Animal proteins have had unprecedented demand these last 45 days and demand is not going to wane in the coming months as slaughter rates have decreased recently.
As restaurants open slowly, food service demand may take quite a while get back to normal, with an overwhelming majority of owners in the casual dining, fine dining and fast casual operators anticipate their sales in six months to be below previous year levels.
Boxed Beef prices continue to soar this week as Friday morning’s choice boxed beef cutout was reported at 461.40, 83.95 higher than last Friday’s close.
Select boxed beef cutout this morning was reported at 451.96, 94.83 higher than last Friday’s close.
Choice boxed beef prices have doubled their value in a very short three and a half weeks.
Auction volume this week included 56% weighing over 600 lbs and 39% heifers.