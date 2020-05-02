National Feeder & Stocker Cattle summary for week ending Friday.
Receipts: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 219,200 75,500 1,300 296,000
Last Week: 158,100 60,400 4,400 222,900
Year Ago: 207,900 51,600 38,000 297,500.
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 lower except for 700-900 lb heifers in the North and South-Central regions being steady to 2.00 higher.
Positive moves in stocker and feeder cattle at auctions will continue to move those calves to new ownership.
Many problems can exist with that as order buyers may only have instructions to buy limited amounts so demand can wane at individual auctions from time to time.
On Wednesday at the Bassett, Nebraska, Livestock Auction, demand was good for Sandhills cattle from buyers in the stands and internet activity as a package of 726 lb steers sold at 146.50 and a load of 719 lbs steers sold at 143.50.
Even lighter cattle were in demand as three nice packages of steers weighing from 405-415 lbs sold for a weighted average of 198.91.
As last week’s Cattle on Feed report showed, there should be several pens available to be filled and the Southern Plains will have several auctions that have larger receipts in the coming weeks.
The time has come for graze out wheat pastures to be emptied and some of those cattle came this week to Oklahoma National Stockyards and OKC West, as their combined receipts this week tallied nearly 22,000 head.
The graze-out wheat cattle did very well this year and several loads were on offer that weighted more than owners thought they might.
This will be just the beginning of those runs in the Southern Plains.
The weekly auction receipts on this report has finally topped the previous year; the first time in the last 10 weeks.
The feeder cattle auction receipts for the state of Oklahoma were almost 36,000 this week and Missouri totaled over 29,000 this week.
The flow of feeder cattle into the feedyards was slower in March and April than normal; and now ranchers and feedyard managers struggle to get a handle on what “normal” is now.
June Live Cattle now becomes the front month and there was 68 total loads of Live Cattle tendered against the April contract with most of those coming in the Southern Plains.
Estimated slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a miniscule 425,000, 40,000 less than last week and 248,000 less than last year.
During this week, fed steer and heifer slaughter was estimated some days at 50,000, which would be almost half of what can be done when plants are running at full capacity.
Some analysts are wondering if plant capacity will get a revision after this world-changing event is a thing of the past.
Boxed beef values continue to shatter records.
Friday’s choice boxed beef cutout was reported at 373.85, 80.48 higher than last Friday’s close and 108.26 higher than the previous high set on May 19, 2015.
Auction volume this week included 58% weighing over 600 lbs and 40% heifers.