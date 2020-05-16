National Feeder & Stocker Cattle summary for week ending Friday.
Receipts: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 171,000 75,200 35,400 281,600
Last Week: 182,100 83,700 29,300 295,100
Year Ago: 148,900 29,100 16,500 194,500.
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 1.00 to 5.00 higher.
Feeder cattle buyers in the sales arenas this week came to the market with moderate to good demand; the best demand by far remains on those light calves suitable for backgrounding.
Seller interest improved somewhat this week but some ranchers continue to resist the current market.
The CME Cattle Complex was in a yo-yo motion this week after climbing several dollars in the past couple of weeks.
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday were contraction days, with Tuesday and Friday showing gains, with some being limit up or down moves on some contracts.
Auction receipts were heavy again in the wheat and rye grazing areas in the Southern Plains. Two Oklahoma City-area auctions had over 23,000 on hand while Winter Livestock in Pratt, Kansas, had over 5,500 on offer.
Unweaned fall calves continue to be seen at auctions nationwide this week and those should be expected to wane in the near future.
Slaughter cattle prices advanced as this week progressed.
The trading range in the 5-Area for live purchases will be from 110.00 to 120.00, while the dressed purchases will range from 170.00 to 190.00.
Weekly cattle and hog slaughter rates are surging higher.
Estimated slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a miniscule 499,000, 47,000 more than last week, 74,000 more than two weeks ago and 163,000 less than last year.
Hog slaughter was estimated at 210,300 this week; 328,000 more than last week, 570,000 more than two weeks ago and 249,000 less than a year ago.
Consumers are ready for more of their preferred protein source find its way to the meat counter.
Ground beef has been selling at a premium in many stores due to the many preparation options for that product.
As of noon Friday, choice boxed beef cutout was reported at 450.92, 9.96 lower than last Friday’s close.
Select boxed beef cutout this morning was reported at 437.40, 11.59 lower than last Friday’s close.
Wednesday’s Choice Boxed Beef close was the first lower change from prior day since April 8.
On Monday, corn planted was reported at 67%complete, 16% higher than the previous week and 11% higher than the five-year average.
On Tuesday, the projection for a corn acreage of 97 million acres was reported as well as a yield of 178.5 bpa.
The corn ending stocks were pegged at 3.318 billion bushels.
Auction volume this week included 60% weighing over 600 lbs and 42% heifers.