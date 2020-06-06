National Feeder & Stocker Cattle summary for week ending Friday.

Receipt: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

This Week: 207,100 87,400 10,700 305,200

Last Week: 138,200 42,000 57,600 237,800

Year Ago: 164,000 30,300 5,100 199,400.

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven from 1.00 lower to 2.00 higher.

Demand was moderate to good this week with a large turn out at auctions, considering last week’s Memorial Day holiday-shortened week.

Buyers are trying to scoop up the last of the 2019 fall calves suitable for grazing and yearlings coming off graze out triticale or rye.

The three largest feeder cattle auctions in the country this week traded over 36,000 head, approximately 18% of the auction feeder cattle sold this week nationwide.

Year-to-date auction receipts on this report are around 15% less than a year ago, mainly due to lighter receipts in mid-March to mid-April.

Daily cattle slaughter hit 117,000 on Thursday and 116,000 for Friday to make a weekly total of 636,000.

For the last two weeks, Monday through Friday, daily estimated slaughter has been north of 100,000 head.

With the increase in slaughter, boxed beef prices have been moving down rather quickly… reminding us of the old adage, what comes up must go down.

The average steer carcass weight for week ending May 23 was reported at 894 lbs, 7 lbs lower than a week ago and 52 lbs higher than a year ago.

In addition, heifer carcass weights for this week were at 826 lbs, 5 lbs lower than a week ago and 41 lbs higher than a year ago.

Friday morning’s choice boxed beef cutout was reported at 265.84, 97.50 lower than last Friday’s close at 363.34.

Friday morning’s select cutout was reported at 254.43, 85.64 lower than last weeks close at 340.07.

Grilling season is upon us as Memorial Day is in the rearview and Father’s Day and Independence Day are in the windshield; warm, summer, grilling days means more protein consumed.

Compared to last week, negotiated cash fed cattle prices were 3.00 to 10.00 lower in the Southern Plains at mostly 105.00 to 117.00, with the higher prices quoted earlier in the week.

Dressed sales in Nebraska were 3.00 to 5.00 lower at mostly 175.00 to 185.00.

Auction volume this week included 57% weighing over 600 lbs and 42% heifers.