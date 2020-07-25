National Feeder & Stocker Cattle summary for week ending Friday.
Receipts: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 128,100 79,500 96,600 304,200
This Week: 149,100 96,100 325,400 570,600
Year Ago: 131,200 62,500 113,800 307,500.
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher.
Sale barns in the Northern Plains are on their summertime schedules and are piecing together larger sales every other week, as a bidding competition can occur when those long strings of yearlings coming off summer grass or out of backgrounding yards are met with good to very good demand.
Plenty of buyers in the seats this time of year as buyer’s commissions can sometimes be few and far between during the dog days of summer and no one wants to miss out on a possible deal.
Those longtime yearlings are always in demand this time of year, with many old timers prepared to get them marketed before the Labor Day holiday.
Backgrounded cattle in the Flint Hills of Kansas sold on video auctions earlier this year are in the heart of being delivered with excellent gains being reported on those native grasses alone.
At Burwell, Nebraska, Livestock Auction on Wednesday, a load of 719 lb steers sold at 162.25, while two loads of steers weighing 859 lbs sold at 149.50 and another two loads of 850 lb steers sold at 149.25.
In addition, nine loads of steers weighing over 1,000 lbs sold for a weighted average of 127.85.
Those steers needed to bring plus or minus 1,300.00 per head for the producer to have some above his break-even.
The Northern Video “Summertime Classic” was held this week and some current delivery yearling cattle were certainly in demand.
A load of 950 lb steers with all the bells and whistles out of the North Central region sold at 154.00, while several loads of value-added lots in the same region for August delivery weighing from 970 to 990 lbs sold for a weighted average of 151.73.
Feedyards are reporting cost of gains in the mid 70s right now and corn conditions are reported at 69% good to excellent, the same as last week, but 12% better than last year.
Cold storage report for June was released on Wednesday this week.
Total red meat supplies in freezers were up 1% from the previous month but down 12% from last year.
Total pounds of beef in freezers were up 3% from the previous month and up 6% from last year.
Frozen pork supplies were down 1% from the previous month and down 25% from last year.
With pork as a competing protein, the August Lean hog contract realized its highest trade price in over a month on Thursday.
For the week, the CME Cattle complex was marginally lower after last week’s sharp gains.
The June Livestock slaughter numbers were released on Thursday with June cattle slaughter being 600,000 larger than May and over 50,000 more than last year.
June Year-to-Date information leaves plenty to be gleaned from it.
Steer and Heifer YTD slaughter is 6% below a year ago and near 2% behind the previous three-year average.
However, beef cow slaughter is 4% more than a year ago and over 17% more than the previous three-year average.
One thing most ranchers are considering at this time is how willing is a producer to keep open cows on hand that will take up grazing space for a more productive cow.
YTD all cattle dressed weight, steer dressed weight and heifer dressed weights are record highs for this data set, coming in at 827, 897 and 829 respectively.
Estimated slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a 646,000, 4,000 less than last week, and 6,000 less than last year.
Cattle on Feed Report released today had On Feed at 100%; Placements at 102% and Marketings at 101%.
All cattle and calves in the United States on July 1 totaled 103 million head, slightly above the 103 million head on July 1, 2019.
All cows and heifers that have calved totaled 41.4 million head, slightly below the 41.6 million head on July 1, 2019.
Beef cows, at 32.1 million head, down 1% from a year ago.
The 2020 calf crop in the United States is expected to be 35.8 million head, down 1% from last year.
Auction volume this week included 56% weighing over 600 lbs and 39% heifers.