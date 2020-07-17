NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING 07/17/2020
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 149,100 96,100 325,400 570,600
Last Week: 134,500 73,000 NA 207,500
Year Ago: 149,400 59,200 217,200 425,800
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; South Central states
from 3.00 to 4.00 higher while the Southeast and North Central were 3.00 lower to
1.00 higher. There was a big increase in North Central prices last week due to
some annual specials that bring high quality reputation one-iron brand strings of
cattle to town. Pasture and range conditions are coming to the forefront as the
nation tries to get through the “dog-days of summer”. For the first time this
year, over 50 percent of the country is in some sort of drought designation; the
last time that has occurred was week ending September 18, 2018 when the country
was coming off a historical drought. Draw lines from middle of North Dakota due
south to the southern tip of Texas then west to the New Mexico-Arizona border and
then north; that rectangle will encompass the worst of the grazing regions in the
country this week. Areas that have the shallowest soils are the most susceptible
and with scorching heat indexes above 100 degrees, rain one day creates a sauna
the next day. Warm season grasses can take the heat, but the forage still must
have moisture to grow. Feeder cattle were in demand at auctions as well as
videos this week. Calves for fall delivery were showcased on the Western Video
Market this week as a reputation load of 455 lb weaned steers of Nevada origin
for early November delivery sold at 216.00. Also, a load of 610 lb steers
sourced out of California for next week delivery with all the bells and whistles
sold at 177.50. Yearlings were also in very good demand as well during this
trading week at both auction barns and via video. Last Saturday at
Ericson/Spalding (NE) Livestock Auction, a load of 739 lb steers sold at 153.75
and two loads of 809 lb steers sold at 148.00. On Superior Video Livestock’s
“Week in the Rockies” sale, three loads of 780 lb value added steers for
currently delivery out of the South Central area sold at 160.00. In addition,
two loads of 940 lb reputation steers to be delivered by the end of the month
sold at 156.00. Cattle that feed well are always in demand and usually once a
cattle feeder does well with one producer’s cattle, the buyer will come back year
after year for the next crop. The CME Cattle complex found some footing on
Wednesday and Thursday this week with the front months on both types of contracts
having the most support. As of Thursday’s close, the August Feeder Cattle
contract was 6.85 higher on the week, with September and October being 5.43 and
4.70 higher respectively. Thirty years ago, fed cattle held a different genetic
makeup than they do currently. Steers weighing over 1400 lbs were an anomaly for
the most part. If some were found that weighed over 1500 lbs, industry insiders
clamored about being too big for the box. Currently, CME Live Cattle contracts
allow for physical delivery of steers up to 1550 lbs; and those weighing from
1500 to 1550 lbs only incur a miniscule discount when it comes to settlement of
all the paperwork. Over 150 contracts were physically delivered on the June
contract, with some of those loads of cattle meeting or exceeding the maximum
allowable average weight. Just a few years ago, yearling cattle coming into
feedyards were typically fed 100 days plus or minus and calf-feds were the only
ones fed 150 days or longer. It has become more commonplace in the last three or
four months to see cattle that have been on feed for over 200 days. With the
more extended feeding period, the quality grading has been moving in an upward
trend. Since April, the nationwide Prime and Choice grading has been six to
eight percent more than the previous five-year average. In addition to the
greater quality grading, Yield grades have naturally increased as the fat
deposition on fed steers and heifers occur on the outside of the 12th rib as well
the intramuscular fat referenced earlier when concerning quality
grading. Estimated slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a
650K, 7k less than last week, and 5K less than last year. As the increase of
slaughter has happened in June and now into July, the backlog of finished cattle in
the feedyards have increased weekly beef production around 20 million lbs on the same
amount of cattle slaughter. Domestic consumption has increased as the summer has
moved along, however the boxed beef prices have moved in a downward
trend. Wednesday’s Choice boxed-beef prices closed at 200.76; the lowest value since
December 22, 2017. Released yesterday, The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet
Index (RMI) July level increased to 44.1 (a weak level) compared to June’s
37.9. April’s record low was reported at 12.1. According to the monthly survey of
bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy,
the value for July represented the fourth straight month with a reading that
indicates recessionary economic conditions. The index ranges between 0 and 100 with
a reading of 50.0 representing growth neutral. Bankers are very concerned about weak
agriculture commodity prices and retail sales and continue to diminish economic
confidence among bankers. Auction volume this week included 53 percent weighing over
600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.