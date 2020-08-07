NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING 08/07/2020

RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

This Week: 171,800 66,400 261,400 499,600

Last Week: 136,100 48,500 400 185,000

Year Ago: 154,600 58,100 241,400 454,100

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher. Order

buyers and farmer feeders were front and center ready to procure cattle throughout

this week. Drought continues to persist this week with 54 percent of the country

being in some sort of drought designation. This marks the fourth consecutive week

over 50 percent. One region of note would be in Wyoming and creeping into Northwest

Nebraska. Some producers in those areas are contemplating early weaning of calves

currently. This week’s CME Cattle complex was a mixed bag as the week was a yo-yo,

but did not make any big swings one way or another. This sideways action at the CME

could be viewed as a friendly; as the largest single day move this week on any of the

6 front Cattle contracts was 1.33 lower. Compared to last Friday’s closes, both Live

and Feeder Cattle contracts were slightly higher to around 1.50 lower. Every year,

producers are trying to get long or short yearling cattle marketed before the Labor

Day holiday and this year has been no exception. The first full week in August

brought around 11 percent more cattle to the sale barns than a year ago. Cash cattle

trade this week reported 3.00 higher in the Southern Plains at 100.00 while dressed

sales in Nebraska were also 3.00 higher at 163.00. Readily available fed slaughter

cattle numbers remain tighter in the Northern Plains and the Southern Plains continue

to see supplies outnumber slaughter capacity. Boxed beef cut cutout values have been

trading around the 204.00 level as export business continues to keep the market

current, however domestic consumer demand remains sluggish as food service business

and restaurant traffic remains sluggish. This morning’s Choice boxed beef was

reported at 204.99, 1.73 higher than last Friday’s close. Select cutout was reported

at 192.79, 2.90 higher than last Friday’s close. Estimated slaughter under federal

inspection this week was reported at a 633K, 5k less than last week, and 14K less

than last year. Year-to-Date Estimated Cattle Slaughter Under Federal Inspection is

reportedly 5.2 percent lower than last year, while beef production is 2.5 percent

behind a year ago. Auction volume this week included 57 percent weighing over 600

lbs and 38 percent heifers.