NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING 08/07/2020
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 171,800 66,400 261,400 499,600
Last Week: 136,100 48,500 400 185,000
Year Ago: 154,600 58,100 241,400 454,100
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher. Order
buyers and farmer feeders were front and center ready to procure cattle throughout
this week. Drought continues to persist this week with 54 percent of the country
being in some sort of drought designation. This marks the fourth consecutive week
over 50 percent. One region of note would be in Wyoming and creeping into Northwest
Nebraska. Some producers in those areas are contemplating early weaning of calves
currently. This week’s CME Cattle complex was a mixed bag as the week was a yo-yo,
but did not make any big swings one way or another. This sideways action at the CME
could be viewed as a friendly; as the largest single day move this week on any of the
6 front Cattle contracts was 1.33 lower. Compared to last Friday’s closes, both Live
and Feeder Cattle contracts were slightly higher to around 1.50 lower. Every year,
producers are trying to get long or short yearling cattle marketed before the Labor
Day holiday and this year has been no exception. The first full week in August
brought around 11 percent more cattle to the sale barns than a year ago. Cash cattle
trade this week reported 3.00 higher in the Southern Plains at 100.00 while dressed
sales in Nebraska were also 3.00 higher at 163.00. Readily available fed slaughter
cattle numbers remain tighter in the Northern Plains and the Southern Plains continue
to see supplies outnumber slaughter capacity. Boxed beef cut cutout values have been
trading around the 204.00 level as export business continues to keep the market
current, however domestic consumer demand remains sluggish as food service business
and restaurant traffic remains sluggish. This morning’s Choice boxed beef was
reported at 204.99, 1.73 higher than last Friday’s close. Select cutout was reported
at 192.79, 2.90 higher than last Friday’s close. Estimated slaughter under federal
inspection this week was reported at a 633K, 5k less than last week, and 14K less
than last year. Year-to-Date Estimated Cattle Slaughter Under Federal Inspection is
reportedly 5.2 percent lower than last year, while beef production is 2.5 percent
behind a year ago. Auction volume this week included 57 percent weighing over 600
lbs and 38 percent heifers.