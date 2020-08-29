National Feeder & Stocker cattle summary for week ending Friday.

Receipts: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

This Week: 156,200 38,700 280,300 475,200

Last Week: 160,400 158,100 87,400 405,900

Year Ago: 150,400 58,600 211,800 420,800.

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 lower.

Last Friday’s Cattle on Feed Report had July Placements marked at 111% of a year ago and the industry stood up and took notice.

Monday’s CME Cattle Complex was under pressure from the time the bell rang at the open.

Industry analysts knew that placements had been elongated and pushed off into the summer months, but were surprised to see that much of an increase.

The Cattle Complex has been under pressure all week long and the September and October Feeder Cattle contracts were both 4.675 lower for the week.

In addition, the October Live Cattle contract was 3.65 lower for the week.

The August contract that is going off the Board on Monday closed Friday at 103.225; below what fed cattle traded at this week.

Futures convergence with cash cattle occurred as August came to a close.

There were 12 loads of fed cattle delivered on the futures contracts this month as they were tendered when the Board was in the 107.00 range.

Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in Southern Plains traded 1.00 lower at 105.00 this week, while Nebraska dressed sales were mostly 2.00 lower at 167.00.

Silage choppers have been very busy this week in the Plains states, however, hay sales have been sluggish except in drought-plagued areas of the country.

Hog prices slowly increased this week as the competing protein to beef has been undervalued in analysts’ eyes.

Daily hog slaughter has rebounded to around 480,000 and Year-to-date slaughter is 1.4% above a year ago.

Grain markets found support this week with dry weather providing the majority of the strength to the market.

Soybean markets were especially strong with traders growing concerned about the dry conditions across Nebraska, Iowa and parts of Illinois.

December corn has retraced up to the highest prices seen in a month and a half.

Creighton University’s Rural Mainstreet overall index for August increased slightly to 44.7 from July’s 44.1.

These numbers are below growth neutral of 50.0, but still well above April’s record low 12.1 and bankers in rural areas are still concerned about where the economy is moving.

Estimated slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a 654,000, 2,000 more than last week, and 1,000 more than last year.

Auction volume this week included 54% weighing over 600 lbs and 40% heifers.