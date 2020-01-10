Kohl's, Penney report holiday sales declines

NEW YORK — Mall-based retailers J.C. Penney, Kohl’s and Victoria’s Secret parent reported sales declines for the holiday season, underscoring continued challenges ahead from online rivals and other low-price competitors.
J.C. Penney, which is trying to claw its way back from a disastrous reinvention plan back in 2012, said sales at stores opened at least a year dropped 7.5% for the November and December period. Adjusted results, including the impact of the chain’s exit from major appliances and furniture at its stores, decreased 5.3%.
Kohl’s posted a 0.2% decline despite a number of new initiatives launched under CEO Michelle Gass.
At L Brands, which operates Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, the figure dropped 3%. Business was dragged down by Victoria’s Secret, which suffered a 12% drop in same-store sales. In comparison, Bath & Body Works enjoyed a 9% increase.