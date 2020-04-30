Insurers stick to 2020 outlooks as COVID-19 pandemic spreads

Anthem and Humana became on Wednesday the latest health insurers to reaffirm their 2020 earnings forecasts, even as the COVID-19 pandemic has made outlooks in other sectors essentially worthless.
The pandemic has shut down large portions of the economy and forced many companies to abandon their forecasts. But insurers so far have said they don’t know enough yet about COVID’s impact to take such a radical step.
They still are trying to understand the cost of treating patients, especially those who wind up spending days in the hospital. They also don’t know yet how many companies will cut employees with health coverage and dent their enrollment.
The Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer still expects adjusted earnings to be greater than $22.30 per share this year.
Medicare Advantage coverage provider Humana Inc. still expects adjusted earnings in the range of $18.25 to $18.75 this year.