WASHINGTON — U.S. home construction rebounded 4.3% in May after steep declines caused by shutdowns due to the coronavirus.
The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 974,000 last month after steep declines in April and March. Compared with last year, however, construction activity remains 23.2% below last year’s pace.
Hot spots are popping up in regions of the country where building activity is increasing, but not in the South, where housing starts slid.
Applications for building permits, a good indication of future activity, rose a sizable 14.4% in May to an annual rate of 1.22 million units.
Construction was up a huge 69.8% in the West and 12.8% in the Northeast but housing starts fell 16% in the South, the biggest market for home construction, and were down 1.5% in the Midwest.