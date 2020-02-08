WASHINGTON — U.S. hiring jumped last month, and many more people were encouraged to look for work, showing that the economy remains robust despite threats from China’s viral outbreak, an ongoing trade war and struggles at Boeing.
The strong job growth gives President Donald Trump more evidence for his assertion that the economy is flourishing under his watch. It may also complicate the argument his Democratic presidential rivals are making that the economy isn’t benefiting everyday Americans.
The Labor Department said Friday that employers added a robust 225,000 jobs in January. At the same time, a half-million Americans, feeling better about their job prospects, streamed into the job market. Most found jobs. But those that didn’t were newly counted as unemployed, and their numbers raised the jobless rate to 3.6% from December’s half-century low of 3.5%.
“Democratic primary voters are very open to messages about the economy doing badly,” said Jason Furman, a top economic adviser to former President Barack Obama, said.
Furman added, though, “I don’t know that that would be consistent for the electorate as a whole.”
As the election intensifies, views of the economy remain broadly polarized. According to a Pew Research Center survey released Friday, 81% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say the economy is excellent or good. Only 39% of Democrats and those leaning Democratic say so.
The public overall, Pew notes, holds a more positive view of the economy than at any point in the past 20 years. Fifty-seven percent say they think it is excellent or good, up from 32% in 2016.