Some big restaurant chains have obtained loans from the government under a small-business relief program, leading business groups to call for changes to the program before Congress provides it with new funding.
The Paycheck Protection Program exhausted its $350 billion in funding last week and many small businesses were unable to obtain loans they desperately need to stay afloat. Congress and the White House say they’re close to an agreement on that would give the program about $300 billion in fresh funds.
Restaurant chains Shake Shack, Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Potbelly’s each announced last week they’d obtained loans worth a combined $40 million under the program. Although the loans are within the guidelines of the PPP, Shake Shack said Monday it will return its loan to give smaller restaurants a chance to get government money. The New York burger chain, which employs nearly 8,000 workers across 189 outlets, said it secured alternate funding.
The government program, which is overseen by the Treasury and administered by the Small Business Administration, limits loan recipients to businesses with fewer than 500 employees and revenue of less than $2.5 billion. But it makes an exception for restaurants and other food service businesses that employ fewer than 500 people per location, meaning that restaurant chains are as eligible for the loans as a neighborhood restaurant or bar.
Karen Kerrigan, president of the advocacy group Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council, said the program is flawed and has obsolete rules.
“Some of these rules and provisions disproportionately hurt the chances of the smallest of businesses accessing this capital, or not getting sufficient and proportionate relief to help salvage their businesses,” she said.