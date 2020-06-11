WASHINGTON — Confronted with an economy gripped by recession and high unemployment, the Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it expects to keep its key short-term interest rate near zero through 2022.
At the same time, the Fed said it will keep buying about $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds each month to maintain low longer-term borrowing rates in an effort to spur spending and growth.
The Fed’s message Wednesday, in a statement after its latest policy meeting and in a virtual news conference by Chair Jerome Powell, was that it’s ready to do more to help support a shaky economy that faces significant uncertainty.
Powell acknowledged that he and other Fed policymakers have only a hazy view of how the economy will fare in the coming months, largely because no one knows how quickly businesses may regain their health or resume a normal pace of hiring.
By pegging its short-term rate to zero for the next two-plus years, the Fed is seeking to induce consumers and businesses to spend more to sustain an economy depressed by the coronavirus. Its benchmark rate influences a range of loans, including for homes, autos and credit cards.
“It is clear that the Fed does not anticipate a V-shaped economic recovery and is positioned to move forcefully to support the economy,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, referring to an economy that snaps back as quickly as it shrank.