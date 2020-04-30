WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it will keep its key short-term interest rate near zero for the foreseeable future as part of its extraordinary efforts to bolster an economy that is sinking into its worst crisis since the 1930s.
The Fed noted the gravity of the crisis that has gripped the economy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak and made clear it would continue to do all that it could to provide support. But at a news conference, Chairman Jerome Powell also made a forceful, if indirect, plea for Congress to spend as much as necessary to aid workers and businesses until the economy can start to recover — and not fret about the likely cost. Congress already has approved more than $2.5 trillion in rescue programs.
Powell urged lawmakers to enact “policies that protect workers, businesses, and households from avoidable insolvency. ... that allow them to hold onto workers or rehire them.”
The chairman did not explicitly mention the need for aid to state and local governments, a subject of contention in Congress. Yet many economists have warned that states and cities urgently need more financial help to avoid layoffs and spending cuts that would deepen the economic downturn.
Unlike Congress, the Fed’s powers are limited, Powell noted, by the fact that it can provide only loans, not grants. And for many businesses that are struggling to survive, additional debt isn’t a good option. Even so, the chairman stressed that the Fed would continue to provide whatever support it can through an array of emergency lending and bond buying programs.
“We will use our powers forcefully, proactively, and aggressively until we’re confident that we are solidly on the road to recovery,” he said.
Powell cautioned that the recovery was unlikely to be a swift or a robust one, given the depth of the U.S. economic crisis, with perhaps 30 million people having lost jobs in the past six weeks.
“It will probably take some time for us to get back to a more normal level of employment and ultimately maximum employment,” he said.