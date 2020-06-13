WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is promising to use its “full range of tools” to pull the country out of a recession brought on by a global pandemic, signaling that it would keep interest rates low through 2022.
In its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, the central bank said Friday that the COVID-19 outbreak was causing “tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world.”
In response, the Fed said it’s “committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time.”
The Fed’s report comes two days after a policy meeting where the central bank kept it benchmark interest rate at a record low of zero to 0.25% and signaled that it planned to keep it there through 2022. The Fed said it would continue to buy billions of dollars of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities to support the financial market.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before congressional committees for two days next week, starting Tuesday, on the new report. Lawmakers are expected to ask Powell to explain how the central bank plans to further support the economy during what is expected to be the steepest economic downturn in the last 70 years.
Powell predicted this week that the recovery will likely be slow with Americans “well into the millions” unable to get their old jobs back.
The Fed on Friday also summarized a series of events that it has been holding since last year aimed at getting public input into improvements the central bank can make in its monetary policy work. That included an event in May in which it sought to determine how the coronavirus was impacting people’s lives.