FCC calls hours-long T-Mobile service outage 'unacceptable'

NEW YORK — The head of the U.S. communications regulator said T-Mobile’s nationwide, hours-long outage Monday was “unacceptable” and that the Federal Communications Commission will investigate.
T-Mobile, one of the country’s three largest cellphone service providers, said it had a “voice and text wireless issue” that began around 11 a.m. CDT Monday. The company said at 12 a.m. Tuesday that all problems should have been resolved.
The company blamed an internet-traffic issue that caused problems with its network for the outage.
AT&T and Verizon both said their networks were operating normally. But calls between their customers and T-Mobile customers could have run into trouble because of T-Mobile’s issues, creating the impression of a widespread communications failure.