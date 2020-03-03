The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared nearly 1,300 points Monday as stocks roared back from a seven-day rout on hopes that central banks will take action to shield the global economy from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
The huge gains clawed back some of the ground lost in a massive sell-off that gave stocks their worst week since the financial crisis of 2008.
Technology companies led the broad gains, which gave the Dow its biggest-ever point gain and biggest percentage increase since March 2009. The S&P 500 index jumped 4.6%, its best day since December 2018.
The Dow jumped 1,293.96 points, or 5.1%, to 26,703.32. The S&P 500 index gained 136.01 points, or 4.6%, to 3,090.23. The Nasdaq added 384.80 points, or 4.5%, to 8,952.16. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 42.06 points, or 2.9%, to 1,518.49. Even with Monday’s big rally, the major U.S. indexes remain in the red for the year.
Oil prices also have slumped as traders priced in the prospect of lower demand as a result of the virus outbreak. Last week, oil prices tanked by around 15%. On Monday, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.99, or 4.4%, to settle at $46.75 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, gained $2.23 to close at $51.90.
European benchmarks were mostly higher, and Asian markets rose broadly.
Bond prices fell, pushing yields higher after having touched another record low earlier in the day. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.15% from 1.12% late Friday.
Investors are increasingly anticipating that the Federal Reserve and other major central banks around the world will lower interest rates or take other steps to shield the global economy from the effects of the outbreak.