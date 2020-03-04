NEW YORK — Fear and uncertainty continue to control Wall Street, and stocks fell sharply Tuesday after an emergency interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve failed to reassure markets wracked by worries that a fast-spreading virus will cause a recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial average sank 785 points, or 2.9%. It had surged 5% a day earlier on hopes for aid from the Fed and other central banks.
Markets still are faced with the same quandary that has sent stock prices tumbling 11% since they set a record just two weeks ago: No one knows how far the virus will ultimately spread before authorities can get it under control, and by how much companies’ profits will be shorn because of it.
The S&P 500 fell 86.86 points, or 2.8%, at 3,003.37. The Dow lost 785.91 points, or 2.9%, to 25,917.41, and the Nasdaq fell 268.07, or 3%, to 8,684.09.
Bond yields swung following the Fed’s announcement. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slumped to 1.01% from 1.08% late Monday after earlier dropping below the 1% threshold for the first time.
The 10-year yield tends to fall when expectations are for weak economic growth and inflation. Shorter-term yields, which move more on Fed actions, had even more dramatic drops. The two-year Treasury yield sank to 0.71% from 0.81%.
Benchmark crude oil rose 43 cents to settle at $47.18 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 4 cents to close at $51.86 a barrel.