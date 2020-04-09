OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Officials in one Kansas City suburb have postponed their popular farmers market amid concerns about the coronavirus, while another in Wichita is set to open Saturday.
City officials in Overland Park, Kansas announced the markets’ postponed opening on Tuesday under pressure from the public, The Kansas City Star reported. The city had been planning to open the market for the season on Saturday, even as other Johnson County cities decided to postpone their own markets.
Meanwhile, in Wichita, the Kansas Grown Farmers Market Board decided to proceed. Tricia Holmes, the president of the market’s board, said April isn’t as busy for the market. Tomatoes and melons aren’t ready, and fewer vendors attend, meaning crowds are smaller, the Wichita Eagle reported.