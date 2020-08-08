Placeholder Consumer Borrowing

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo a credit card machine is shown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during a tour for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. On Thursday, Feb. 7, the Federal Reserve releases its October report on consumer borrowing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

 David J. Phillip

WASHINGTON — The pandemic still has Americans easing off the plastic.

U.S. consumer borrowing rose in June after three months of declines but the key category of credit card debt extended its decline.

The Federal Reserve reported Friday that overall consumer borrowing rose by 2.6%, or $8.95 billion, in June after big declines in March, April and May as many parts of the country went into lockdown to combat the coronavirus.

In June, the category of borrowing that covers credit cards fell for a fourth month, dropping by $2.3 billion, or 2.8%. That was offset by an increase in the category that covers auto loans and student loans, which increased by $11.3 billion, or 4.3%.

Consumer borrowing is closely watched for signals it can send about consumers’ willingness to keep borrowing to support their spending, which accounts for 70% of U.S. economic activity.