US construction spending fell 2.1% in May

FILE — In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020 file photo, a construction worker stands on stilts while working at a residential building construction site at the Harbor Point redevelopment site on the Stamford, Conn., waterfront. According to the Commerce Department, U.S. construction spending fell for a second month in May 2020 with both home building and nonresidential activity declining.

 Mary Altaffer

WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending fell 2.1% in May with both home building and nonresidential activity declining.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the May decline followed an even larger 3.5% fall in April.

Construction spending also was down in March, falling 0.3%.

The construction industry has been rocked by the shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and with cases rising again in many parts of the country there are concerns that construction could see further declines in coming months.

Economists, who had been expecting a slight improvement in the May activity, said the construction industry was likely to face more headwinds in coming months as the country deals with the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.