WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending fell 2.1% in May with both home building and nonresidential activity declining.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the May decline followed an even larger 3.5% fall in April.
Construction spending also was down in March, falling 0.3%.
The construction industry has been rocked by the shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and with cases rising again in many parts of the country there are concerns that construction could see further declines in coming months.
Economists, who had been expecting a slight improvement in the May activity, said the construction industry was likely to face more headwinds in coming months as the country deals with the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.