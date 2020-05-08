China exports rebound in April but more weakness ahead

In this April 20, 2020, photo, policemen wearing face masks inspect a cargo train at a land cargo port on the border between China and Kazakhstan in Horgos in northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. China’s exports rebounded in April to rise 3.5% over a year earlier, but forecasters warned that strength is unlikely to last as the coronavirus pandemic depresses global consumer demand.

 STR

BEIJING — China’s exports rebounded in April to rise 3.5% over a year earlier, but forecasters warned that strength is unlikely to last as the coronavirus pandemic depresses global consumer demand.

Exports to the United States rose 2.2%, while imports of American goods fell 11% in a sign of weak Chinese industrial and consumer demand despite the lifting of most anti-virus controls, government data showed Thursday.

Total exports rose to $200.3 billion, a turnaround from the 13.3% contraction in the three months ending in March. Imports fell 13.7% from a year earlier to $179.6 billion, worse than the first quarter’s 2.9% decline.

The ruling Communist Party has allowed factories and some other businesses to reopen since declaring victory over the virus in March.