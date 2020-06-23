DAVID YARNELL is retiring from the Missouri Department of Transportation after 20 years of service. Yarnell is a maintenance crew leader at roadside in St. Joseph.
DAN ROSENBOHM is retiring from the Missouri Department of Transportation after 27 years of service. Rosenbohm is a general services manager.
BRUCE NICHOLS is retiring from the Missouri Department of Transportation after 24 years of service. Nichols is a senior maintenance worker in Cameron.
Bob Findley has been hired by Exchange Bank & Trust as vice president and loan officer. Findley has 39 years of experience in banking and will share time between the bank’s Rushville, Missouri, branch and Platte City, Missouri.