Items for the Careers column should be submitted in writing. Color or black-and-white photos are used with promotions, new hires and retirements. Please send emailed photos in JPEG format, and include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive returned photos. Send them to Bailey Ketcham, Careers, P.O. Box 29, St. Joseph, MO 64502. Items can be emailed to bailey.ketcham@newspressnow.com.