DAN BOULWARE has been listed as a Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyer. Boulware is among the top 10 Super Lawyers in Missouri and Kansas. He earned his bachelor’s and juris doctorate degrees from the University of Kansas, where he served as a member of the KU Greater University Fund Advisory Board and as former president of the St. Joseph Chapter of the University of Kansas Alumni Association.
MATT STOOKS has been named program director of KKJO. Stooks also is moving to the station’s morning program. Before coming to St. Joseph, Stooks worked for Eagle Radio in Manhattan, Kansas, where he did mornings on KJCK-FM as well as serving as program director for KJCK-FM and KQLA-FM. He has a degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of Kansas.