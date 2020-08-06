U.S. trade deficit drops in June on record rise in exports
WASHINGTON | The U.S. trade deficit fell in June for the first time since February as exports posted a record increase, rising twice as fast as imports.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the gap between the value of what the United States buys and what it sells abroad fell 7.5% to $50.7 billion in June from $54.8 billion in May. Exports shot up an unprecedented 9.4% to $158.3 billion. Imports rose 4.7% to $208.9 billion.
The deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 4% to $26.7 billion in June.
In June, the United States ran a $72.2 billion deficit with the rest of the world in the trade goods such as aircraft and appliance. But it ran a $21.5 billion surplus in the trade of services such as banking and education.
Treasury ramps up auctions as borrowing, virus surges
WASHINGTON | The Treasury Department will ramp up the size of the bonds and other securities it auctions across-the-board in the face of the unprecedented borrowing needs of the the U.S. government as cases of COVID-19 surge in parts of the country.
Treasury officials said Wednesday that the billions of dollars in auction increases include a $2 billion increase in the three-year note, a $9 billion increase in its 10-year note and a $7 billion increase in its 30-year bond.
Those three securities will be auctioned next week as part of the government’s quarterly refunding where it raises a significant part of its borrowing needs each quarter.
Court reverses order to shut down Dakota Access pipeline
BISMARCK, N.D. | A federal appeals court on Wednesday reversed a judge’s order that shut down the Dakota Access pipeline pending a full environmental review.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit sided with pipeline owner Energy Transfer to keep the oil flowing, saying a lower-court judge “did not make the findings necessary for injunctive relief.”
But the appellate court declined to grant Energy Transfer’s motion to block the review, saying the company had “failed to make a strong showing of likely success.”
The appeals court said it expects the parties to “clarify their positions” in the lower court.
— From AP reports