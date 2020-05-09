Outbreak at Tyson plant infected 1,031 workers, county says
WATERLOO, Iowa | Local officials said the coronavirus outbreak at a Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Iowa infected more than 1,000 workers, a far greater number than the state or company has acknowledged.
Black Hawk County health officials said Thursday they have identified 1,031 workers at the Waterloo plant who have tested positive for coronavirus or for antibodies that show they had been infected.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that 444 workers at the plant had tested positive.
The county health department said Thursday that the state’s figures include only those workers who tested positive during mass testing at the plant. County officials said they have identified hundreds of additional employees who tested positive at clinics in the county or through serological testing.
After COVID outbreak, Iowa turkey plant to furlough workers
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa | An Iowa turkey plant that is the site of a coronavirus outbreak said Friday that hundreds of employees will be furloughed this fall due to the nation’s economic collapse.
West Liberty Foods told The Associated Press that roughly one-third of its 994 employees will be temporarily laid off for months, likely from from November through February.
The company confirmed Friday that 136 employees have tested positive for coronavirus, after mass testing at the West Liberty plant last week.
Disney World restaurant, entertainment complex to reopen
ORLANDO, Fla. | Walt Disney World plans to reopen its restaurant and entertainment area later this month, though the theme parks and hotels will remain closed.
Disney Springs vice president Matt Simon posted Thursday on the official Disney Parks Blog that the area will reopen May 20 with enhanced safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Automakers to reopen plants in Mexico
MEXICO CITY | On a day Mexico saw its worst daily increase yet in coronavirus cases, foreign-owned auto plants began setting dates for reopening.
Volkswagen de Mexico said late Thursday it is planning to reopen its assembly plant in Puebla state and its engine factory in Guanajuato state on June 1.
General Motors said it hadn’t fixed “an exact date” for reopening its plant, also in the Guanajuato city of Silao, but some workers there reported getting notices to report for work on May 18.
Ford de Mexico said, “We hope to receive their approval to operate in Mexico.”
— From AP reports