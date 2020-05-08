Neiman Marcus becomes 2nd major retailer to seek Chapter 11
NEW YORK | Neiman Marcus has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the first department store chain and second major retailer to be toppled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The move by the 112-year-old storied luxury department store chain was announced Thursday and follows the bankruptcy filing by J.Crew on Monday. Experts believe there will be more to come even as businesses start to reopen in parts of the country like Texas and Florida.
The filing comes as the global luxury goods sector is heading for a stunning collapse of up to 35% this year due to coronavirus lockdowns, according to Claudia D’Arpizio, a partner at Bain & Co.
Virgin Media, O2 plan merger to create new UK telecoms giant
LONDON | Internet supplier Virgin Media and mobile phone carrier O2 plan to merge and create a big new telecommunications provider in the U.K., the brands’ parent companies announced Thursday.
Virgin Media’s owner, Anglo-Dutch-American firm Liberty Global, and Spain’s Telefonica, which owns O2, valued the new company at 31 billion pounds ($38 billion).
O2 is the U.K.’s largest phone company with about 34 million users. Virgin has more than 5 million subscribers to its broadband and cable television services.
Productivity drops sharp 2.5% in 1Q as labor costs rise
WASHINGTON | U.S. productivity fell a sharp 2.5% in the first three months of this year, the biggest decline since 2015, with labor costs jumping 4.8%.
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the decline in productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, was the sharpest drop since a 2.9% decline in the final quarter of 2015. Productivity had risen 1.2% in the fourth quarter of last year.
The 4.8% increase in labor costs followed a tiny 0.9% gain in the fourth quarter and was the largest quarterly gain since a 5.7% rise in the first quarter of 2019.
The drop in productivity reflected the biggest declines in output and hours worked since 2009 as the pandemic seized most of the country.
30-year mortgage rate at 3.26%
WASHINGTON | Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were mixed this week, continuing to hover near all-time lows.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan edged up to 3.26% from 3.23% last week, which was the lowest level since Freddie started tracking rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stood at 4.10%.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.73% from 2.77% last week.
