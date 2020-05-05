Carnival to resume cruises in summer when virus order ends
MIAMI | Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday it will start cruising again, from Florida and Texas, beginning in August. These Caribbean trips are the first announced by one of the major cruise lines since the coronavirus pandemic forced a near-total pause in the global cruise industry.
The ports of Miami, Cape Canaveral and Galveston, Texas were selected because they are accessible by car for the majority of the guests, the company said in a statement. The eight ships named by the company have itineraries showing stops in the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Mexico, among other places.
Carnival Cruise Line said ships will not be cruising from Alaska, Hawaii and Australia through Aug. 31.
The State Department began warning against cruise travel on March 8, and the CDC issued a no-sail order on March 14, which was extended and set to expire on July 24.
Intel buys Moovit app for $900M to boost bet on robotic cars
BERKELEY, Calif. | Intel is buying transportation-planning service Moovit for $900 million as the world’s largest computer chip maker moves further down the road in its effort to build self-driving cars.
The deal announced Monday gives Intel another tool to use in its push to become a major player in the race to create the technology needed to build fleets of taxis that will be able to transport passengers without a human driver behind the wheel.
Moovit, an 8-year-old company based in Israel, makes an app that compiles data from public transit systems, ride-hailing services and other resources to help its 800 million users plan the best ways to get around. Intel plans to combine Moovit with Mobileye, a self-driving car specialist that Intel bought for about $15 billion in 2017.
Deal to sell Victoria’s Secret is scrapped
NEW YORK | Victoria’s Secret won’t be bought after all.
L Brands, which owns the lingerie seller, said Monday that it has agreed to end a February deal that would have sold a controlling stake of Victoria’s Secret to private equity firm Sycamore Partners.
Last month, Sycamore Partners sued to get out of the $525 million deal, citing the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the chain to close its stores and lose sales.
On Monday, L Brands said the lawsuit with Sycamore Partners was settled.
L Brands, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, said it now plans to spin off Victoria’s Secret into a separate company and focus on running its Bath & Body Works chain.
Shares of L Brands Inc. tumbled 14% in after-hours trading Monday.
— From AP reports