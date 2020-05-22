IBM cuts jobs around U.S. as new CEO looks for revival
ARMONK, N.Y. | IBM told The Wall Street Journal it is laying off an undisclosed number of workers across the U.S.
IBM representatives didn’t return numerous calls and emails Friday to confirm the job cuts, which also were reported by Bloomberg.
The already-struggling tech giant’s new CEO Arvind Krishna warned investors last month of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the company made a “tough decision” to withdraw revenue projections for the rest of 2020.
The Journal said IBM’s job cuts could number in the thousands, citing an unnamed person familiar with the company’s plans.
Judge nixes bid to stop coal sales that Trump revived
BILLINGS, Mont. | A judge threw out a lawsuit on Friday from a coalition of states, environmental groups and American Indians which sought to revive an Obama-era moratorium against U.S. government coal sales on public lands in the West.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said President Donald Trump’s administration had fixed its initial failure to consider the environmental impacts of ending the moratorium.
The government released an analysis in February that said the decision to resume coal sales would make little difference in greenhouse gas emissions over time; a contention critics said was flawed.
Venezuelan high court orders DirecTV property seized
CARACAS, Venezuela | Venezuela’s high court ordered the immediate seizure of all DirecTV property on Friday, days after the U.S. firm abandoned its services in the South American nation, citing U.S. sanctions.
The Supreme Court ruling told the nation’s telecommunications agency to seize satellite dishes and office space at transmission centers.
Dallas-based AT&T on Tuesday cut off pay TV services in Venezuela, saying U.S. sanctions prohibit its DirecTV platform from broadcasting channels that it is required to carry by the administration of President Nicolás Maduro.
However, pro-Maduro lawmaker María Alejandra Díaz said the company is legally bound to uphold its programming.
Virus closures send Atlantic City casino profits down 65%
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. | Atlantic City’s casinos saw their gross operating profits fall by more than 65% in the first quarter of this year, according to figures released Friday.
The figures from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the nine casinos collectively posted gross operating profits of $29.6 million in the first three months of this year, down from $85.6 million in the same period last year.
— From AP reports