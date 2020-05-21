Big box rules: Target’s online push readied it for pandemic
NEW YORK | Online sales at Target more than doubled as the pandemic put millions in lockdown during the first quarter, revealing further the critical role big box stores played in getting supplies to an immobilized population.
The Minneapolis company reported Wednesday that comparable-store sales, which include online purchases, rose 10.8% for the three-month period that ended May 2.
Target reported an 11.3% increase in revenue, which hit $19.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $19.02 billion. Net earnings slid 64% to $284 million, or 56 cents, or 59 cents when adjusted for non-recurring events.
Ford temporarily shuts down 2 plants
Ford temporarily halted production at two assembly plants Tuesday and Wednesday after three workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
On Wednesday a worker at the pickup plant in Dearborn, Michigan, tested positive for COVID-19, Ford confirmed. Assembly lines that make the F-150 pickus were shut down while work areas were cleaned, and employees who came in contact with the worker were sent home for 14 days. Production was to resume Wednesday night.
On Tuesday, Ford temporarily closed its Chicago SUV factory twice after two workers tested positive. Production was halted to sanitize equipment.
Engine maker Rolls-Royce cuts 9,000 jobs as aviation reels
LONDON | Engine maker Rolls-Royce said Wednesday it plans to cut some 9,000 jobs globally as it grapples with the collapse in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company based in Derby, England, employs 52,000 people overall, and didn’t specify which regions would take the hardest blow. CEO Warren East said most of the cuts will take place in the civil aerospace business, where two-thirds of U.K. employees work. Negotiations are set to begin with unions.
The reorganization will lead to cuts resulting in some 700 million pounds ($856 million) in savings with an overall aim of 1.3 billion pounds in annual savings.
AT&T to drop misleading ‘5G’ marketing for non-5G networks
AT&T said it will stop advertising its wireless network as “5G Evolution” after a division of the Better Business Bureau determined that its language was misleading. The network AT&T branded this way is not, in fact, 5G — a new technology for fast wireless data.
AT&T said it disagreed with the group’s reasoning but will comply with the decision. AT&T spokeswoman Kate MacKinnon declined to comment on how AT&T uses the “5G Evolution” branding today or what would change.
— From AP reports