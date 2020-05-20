Home construction drops 30.2% in April as virus rages
WASHINGTON | U.S. home building plunged in April to the lowest level in five years, taken down by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that ground breakings plummeted 30.2% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 891,000. That is the lowest level since February 2015. Construction of single-family homes dropped 25.4% to an annual rate of 650,000.
No region was spared. Housing starts dropped 43.6% in the Northeast, 14.9% in the Midwest, 26% in the South and 43.4% in the West.
Walmart becomes a pandemic lifeline, online sales surge 74%
NEW YORK | Walmart emerged as one of the few lifelines to millions of people as the coronavirus spread, leading to surging profit and sales for the world’s largest retailer.
Online sales in the U.S. jumped 74% for its fiscal first quarter that ended April 30, which captured the brunt of the pandemic’s outbreak. Same-store sales rose 10% at U.S. Walmart stores on strong sales of food, health and wellness goods.
Revenue was $134.62 billion in the period, exceeding forecasts by almost $1 billion.
Officials: Car lender reaches $550M multi-state settlement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. | Thirty-four attorneys general announced a $550 million settlement Tuesday with auto loan financing company Santander over allegations it knowingly targeted consumers who were likely to default on its loans.
Kansas and Nebraska were among the 34 states.
Consumers who defaulted on their loans from the company as of last year will be allowed to keep their car if it has not been dispossessed, and they are eligible for waivers for unpaid balances, according to the settlement.
The company will pay $65 million directly toward alleged consumer losses and provide hundreds of millions more in the form of loan relief.
Santander Consumer USA Inc. said in a statement, “We are pleased to put this matter behind us.”
Sony to buy full control of financial unit to weather crisis
TOKYO | Sony Corp. plans to make its financial services unit a wholly owned subsidiary to ensure stability as it rides out the hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Tokyo-based Sony is making a tender offer for the shares of Sony Financial Holdings Inc., of which it now owns about 65%.
Sony said the company name will become Sony Group Corp., upon shareholders’ approval later this year, effective April 1, 2021. Its electronics segment will take on the Sony Corp. name, it said.
— From AP reports