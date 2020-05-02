Spirit AeroSystems announces lay offs of 1,450 employees
WICHITA, Kan. | Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems announced Friday that it would lay off 1,450 employees because demand for new airplanes has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wichita Eagle reported that an email sent to employees Friday said Boeing and Airbus reported their first-quarter financial reports this week and indicated there would be a decline in demand for new airplanes. Spirit is a supplier of parts for both companies.
Affected employees in Wichita will start leaving on May 15 but some “may be asked to work during this 60 day period to provide cross training.” Employees working on the defense side will not be affected.
Manufacturing falls in April as virus ravages economy
WASHiNGTON | U.S. manufacturing retreated again in April, a victim of economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Friday that its manufacturing index dropped to 41.5 last month from 49.1 in March. Anything below 50 signals contraction.
The news was bad across the board: Production, new orders, hiring and export orders all fell faster in April than they did in March.
Economists had expected an even bigger drop.
Construction spending increases 0.9% in March
WASHINGTON | U.S. construction spending edged up 0.9% in March as building activity escaped the early impacts of the coronavirus shutdowns.
The Commerce Department said that the increase followed a 2.5% drop in spending in February. Economists had been forecasting another decline in March as the efforts to contain the spread of the virus started to take hold.
While the overall figure did not decline in March, analysts believe big drops in activity will start showing up in the April report given the impacts already seen in other parts of the economy.
— From AP reports