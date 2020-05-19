J.C. Penney plans to close more than 240 stores
NEW YORK | J.C. Penney will permanently close nearly 30% of its 846 stores as part of a restructuring under bankruptcy protection.
The Plano, Texas, retailer said Monday that it plans to close about 192 stores by February 2021, and then 50 additional stores in the year after that.
That would leave the company with just over 600 stores.
Penney filed for bankruptcy reorganization on Friday, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down all stores temporarily.
Powell says Fed will name borrowers
WASHINGTON | Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is pledging to reveal the names and other details of the entities that borrow from the emergency programs the central bank has set up to offset the economic hit from the viral outbreak.
In prepared testimony for a Tuesday congressional hearing, Powell said the central bank will disclose the amounts borrowed and the interest rates it levies under its programs to provide credit for large corporations, state and local governments, and medium-sized businesses.
“We are deeply committed to transparency, and recognize that the need for transparency is heightened when we are called upon to use our emergency powers,” his testimony said.
SoftBank racks up losses as Vision Fund investments plunge
TOKYO | Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. racked up a loss of 961.6 billion yen ($9 billion) for the fiscal year through March, on red ink related to its Vision Fund investments including troubled office space-sharing venture WeWork.
SoftBank, founded in 1981, said Monday the drop in share prices around the world from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic had slammed the value of its sprawling investments.
Tokyo-based SoftBank had reported a profit of 1.4 trillion yen the previous fiscal year. Its sales for the fiscal year inched up 1% to 6.2 trillion yen ($58 billion). It did not immediately break down quarterly results or give a forecast for the fiscal year through March 2021.
European airlines hope to resume flights
COPENHAGEN, Denmark | European airlines are planning for a return to the skies this summer after being grounded almost completely for weeks over the coronavirus pandemic.
The outlook, however, remains uncertain, with companies forecasting a slow recovery even next year due to public health restrictions and concerns.
Finland’s national airline, a major carrier between Europe and China, said Monday it will add more flights and routes beginning in July if governments ease their lockdowns enough for travel to resume.
— From AP reports