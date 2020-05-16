Tesla picks Austin, Tulsa as finalists for new U.S. factory
DETROIT | Tesla has picked Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as finalists for its new U.S. assembly plant, a person briefed on the matter said Friday.
The person said company officials visited Tulsa in the past week and were shown two sites.
It wasn’t clear if there were any other finalists in the mix. The person, who didn’t want to be identified because the site selection process is secret, said no final decision has been made.
Industrial production plunges unprecedented 11.2% in April
WASHINGTON | The Federal Reserve said Friday that its industrial production index tumbled a record 11.2% in April. Manufacturing output also posted a record drop — 13.7% — as production of cars, trucks and auto parts plummeted more than 70%.
Production of aerospace and other transportation products, metals and furniture fell around 20%. Output dropped 6.1% at mines and 0.9% at utilities.
Industry was running at 64.9% of capacity last month, shattering the previous record low set in the Great Recession year 2009. Factory capacity utilization also hit a record low 61.1%.
Fed says financial system came under severe strain in March
WASHINGTON | The Federal Reserve said Friday that parts of the U.S. financial system came under severe strain in March as a global pandemic was shutting down much of the economy.
It said quick action by the central bank helped alleviate many of the stresses but cautioned that further shocks to the financial system could occur depending on the course of the virus and the amount of damage it does to the U.S. economy.
The Fed’s assessment of the virus’ impact on the financial system came in a twice-a-year “Financial Stability Report” that the central bank issues to assess vulnerabilities in the financial system.
China economy better but vital consumer demand still feeble
BEIJING | Factory output rose in April as China’s virus-battered economy reopened but job losses depressed consumer spending, a key driver of growth, challenging the ruling Communist Party’s push to revive normal activity.
Investment in factories and other fixed assets also improved as businesses reopened after China’s deepest economic slump since at least the 1960s, official data showed Friday.
China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down to fight the virus and the first to start reopening in March.
Automakers and some other manufacturers say production is back to normal, but retailing and other industries are struggling.
— From AP reports