Forecast: Kansas farmers to harvest smaller wheat crop
MANHATTAN, Kan. | Kansas farmers are expected to bring in a smaller winter wheat crop this year even though they will harvest about the same number of acres, the U.S. Agriculture Department said Tuesday.
This year’s Kansas winter wheat crop is forecast at 306 million bushels, down 10% from a year ago, according to the agency’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Average yield is forecast at 47 bushels per acre, down 5 bushels from last year.
The agency said Kansas growers will cut wheat off 6.5 million acres, which is about 96% of the acres that they planted with wheat last fall.
Wholesale prices drop record 1.3% in April
WASHINGTON | Wholesale prices slid a record 1.3% in April led by a 19% plunge in the cost of energy, further signaling the potential threat of deflation in the United States.
The Labor Department said that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, fell by the largest level on records dating to 2009 as the disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic rattled the U.S. and the global economy.
Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are down 1.2%, a further indication that inflation pressures are remaining dormant.
Limited reopening planned for Universal’s entertainment district
ORLANDO, Fla. | After being shuttered for almost two months, Universal Orlando plans to allow the reopening of some restaurants and shops on a limited basis in the theme park resort’s entertainment district this week, company officials said Tuesday.
About a half-dozen restaurants and eateries, as well as two retail shops and some merchandise carts, will reopen at Universal Orlando Citywalk on Thursday.
Next week, Walt Disney World will allow some third-party shops and restaurants in its Disney Springs entertainment district to reopen. Workers and guests will be required to wear face masks.
U.K. on course for ‘significant’ recession after March slump
LONDON | The U.K. government warned Wednesday of a “significant” recession after official figures showed the economy shrank 2% in the first quarter of the year even though it included just one week of the coronavirus lockdown.
The Office of National Statistics found that the slump was getting deeper as the quarter came to an end, with output down by 5.8% in March alone, the month when curbs on everyday life started being put in place by the British government. Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the U.K. into full lockdown on March 23, days after closing pubs and restaurants and schools.
— From AP reports