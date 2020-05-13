Carvana coming to St. Joseph
Carvana recently announced the expansion of touchless online car shopping to 100 additional cities, including St. Joseph.
Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia said he understands that many consumers are staying home to stay safe, and for those needing to purchase a vehicle right now, Carvana provides a safe, easy way to buy a car entirely online with touchless delivery.
“We know that many consumers are spending more time at home, and balancing that with the need to keep moving. For many, that includes the need to buy or sell a car, and often their options are limited,” Garcia said.
Customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles on Carvana.com with high-definition, 360- degree virtual vehicle tours and simple financing.
— News-Press NOW report
Boeing goes another month without a single airliner order
Boeing failed to sell a single commercial airplane but saw orders for 108 planes canceled in April as a sharp drop in air travel erased any demand among airlines for new jetliners.
It marked the second month this year in which Boeing received no orders, a fate that would have seemed impossible not long ago.
Boeing also indicated Tuesday that it is no longer certain about completing orders for another 101 planes and dropped them from its backlog, which dropped below 5,000.
China auto sales fall in April but loss narrows
BEIJING | China’s auto sales declined again in April but losses narrowed in a sign the industry’s biggest global market is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic as Beijing eases anti-disease controls, according to an industry group.
Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans were down 2.6% from a year earlier at 1.5 million, an improvement over March’s 48.4% contraction, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported.
“The auto market has obvious signs of recovery,” the group said in a statement.
India resumes limited train service as it eases lockdown
NEW DELHI | India reopened parts of its huge rail network on Tuesday, running a limited number of trains as it looks at easing a nearly seven-week lockdown despite a continuing rise in coronavirus infections.
Special trains departed from several large cities, including New Delhi and Mumbai. Passengers were allowed to enter the stations only if they were asymptomatic and cleared thermal screening. They are required to maintain social distancing on board and are given hand sanitizers when they enter and leave.
Indian Railways also is requiring that passengers download a government-run contact tracing smartphone app before boarding the train.
— From AP reports